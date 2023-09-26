Rain likely

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over northern parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in South Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Murree, Okara, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Attock, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Mangala, Joharabad, Islamabad, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Balakot, Peshawar, Kakul, Bacha Khan, Malam Jabba, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Patan, Dera Ismail Khan, Charat, Garhi Duputta, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Gupis, Skardu, Bunji, Bagrote, Hunza, Astore and Babusar. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 31.5°C and minimum was 22°C.
