Biden hails tentative deal to end Hollywood writers’ strike

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden welcomed on Monday a tentative deal for striking Hollywood writers to resume work after a monthslong stoppage that paralyzed the film and TV business.

“I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world -- and of all of us,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the deal included “assurances” about the use of artificial intelligence, adding that it “did not come easily.”

But he added that it was a “testament to the power of collective bargaining” between employers and unions. The president also used the Hollywood deal to underscore his call for autoworkers to get a “fair share” of profits in their separate strike against the country´s “Big Three” vehicle makers.