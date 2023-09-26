Sicilian Mafia boss Messina Denaro dies

ROME: Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, captured in January after three decades on the run, died on Monday in hospital in central Italy.

The 61-year-old had been treated for colon cancer while detained in a high-security jail in L´Aquila but was moved last month to hospital after his condition deteriorated. L´Aquila mayor Pierluigi Biondi confirmed the mobster´s death in hospital “following a worsening of his illness”.

His death “puts the end to a story of violence and blood”, Biondi told the ANSA news agency. He thanked prison and hospital staff for their “professionalism and humanity”.