Razzaq sizzles as Pakistan hammer Canada in Global Cup

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test all-rounder Abdul Razzaq hit a blistering 43-ball 70 to give the hosts a big win over Canada in the fifth round of league matches of the inaugural MCW Over 40 Cricket Global Cup 2023 here on Monday.

In other matches, United States of America (USA) and West Indies also emerged triumphant over their respective opponents Pakistan overwhelmed Canada by 78 runs at National Bank Stadium, USA routed Australia by 77 runs at Karachi Gymkhana and West Indies demolished Nepal by eight wickets at NBP Sports Complex while Hong Kong was taking on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the day-nighter at Moin Khan Academy.

Hosts Pakistan has virtually booked a place in the semifinals by having won their first five matches, earning them full 10 points. USA has moved to second place in table with seven points, closely followed by West Indies having six points. Next on the list are Hong Kong and Canada with five points each while Australia is trailing at sixth position with only three points. UAE have two points while Nepal has yet not claimed any point.

Abdul Razzaq, a former Test all-rounder, made an immediate impact as he came up with Man of the Match performance in his maiden outing in the tournament. Leading the Pakistan side, in the absence of skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, blasted half a dozen sixes and five fours in his blazing 43-ball 70 which helped the home side erect a formidable total of 312 for eight in the allotted 45 overs against Canada.

Openers Kashif Siddique (29 off 40 balls) and Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala (31 off 34 balls) laid the foundation with a solid 60-run opening stand in little over 10 overs. Rizwan Aslam (47 off 46 balls) was content in rotating the strike while captain Razzaq himself took up the responsibility of tearing apart the bowling.

They added 96 for the third wicket to bring the Canadians under pressure. Hassan Raza (42 off 44 balls) and Amjad Ali (33 off 32 balls) sustained the momentum which ensured a total in excess of 300. Ali Farooq, Iqbal Kassamali and Sultan Malik took a couple of wickets each for Canada.

Muhammad Farrukh led by example to guide USA to a resounding 77-run victory over Australia. Scoring 56 off 69 balls, he shared a 106-run third wicket stand with Jan Nisar Khan (52 off 74 balls) to build a strong platform after winning the toss.