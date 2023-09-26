 
close
Tuesday September 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Hasan vows to give 100 percent in India

By Our Correspondent
September 26, 2023

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his excitement about playing in India for the first time.

In a media conversation prior to the team's departure for the World Cup in India, Hasan said he returned to the national team through strong domestic performances and would strive to give his 100 percent.