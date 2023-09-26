Hasan vows to give 100 percent in India

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his excitement about playing in India for the first time.
In a media conversation prior to the team's departure for the World Cup in India, Hasan said he returned to the national team through strong domestic performances and would strive to give his 100 percent.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League Governing Council has decided not to add another team in the ninth edition and the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles in...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday will face India in the fifth position game of the men’s volleyball event of the 19th...
LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique are aiming for an improved performance in the World Cup...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday had a disappointing day in the 19th Asian Games as in most of the disciplines the country...
KARACHI: Pakistan's six-member golf squad landed in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, hoping to give its best in a...