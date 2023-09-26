 
Tuesday September 26, 2023
Saudi Arabia edge Pakistan

By Our Correspondent
September 26, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan on Sunday were put out of the event when they were defeated by hosts Saudi Arabia 1-0 in their Group A second round game of the six-nation women international football tournament at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif.

Saudi Arabia netted the winner in the stoppage time.