GM Bashir finishes sixth in shooting final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir reached the finals in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category in Asian Games on Monday but failed to win a medal.

G M Bashir carrying strong hopes of winning medal in his expert category reached the finals with the score of 583 (292, 291). Bashir, who has already qualified to the Paris Olympics, scored 13 points in the finals to finish sixth out of all six finalists.

In the category of 10m Air Rifle for men, Pakistan’s Ghufran Adil scored 622.7 points to take 31st position and Aqib Latif took 44th position with the score of 616.7 while Zeeshan ul Shakir stood 53rd with the score of 608.4.

In the same category, Pakistan’s team comprising Aqib, Ghufran, and Zeeshan scored 1847.8 to finish second last (13th) out of total 14 teams. In the 10m Air Rifle event for women, Pakistan’s Mehak Fatima scored 619.6 to take 40th position.