Bahawalpur beat Abbottabad

LAHORE: Bahawalpur defeated Abbottabad by 119 runs in their Hanif Muhammad Trophy match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.
At the start of the day, Bahawalpur were 251 for four. Batting through the morning, they got to 353 runs and declared the innings, setting Abbottabad a target of 318 on the final day of the game. Aside from a 49 produced by Anees Azam Khan, the side did not have satisfying start. Unable to sustain long partnerships required to chase the target, Abbottabad struggled to secure their position in the game.
Mohammad Junaid bagged a five-wicket-haul. He was complemented by Shayan Khalil, who had three wickets in the innings. Abbottabad were bowled out for 199 runs, with Bahawalpur winning the match by 119 runs.
Larkana v AJK (Mirpur Cricket Stadium) AJK started the day at 103 for the loss of four wickets.
Despite losing wickets at one end, Naveed Malik produced a fighting knock of 51 runs which helped AJK get to 207 runs before they declared the innings.
A five-wicket-haul by Faraz Aziz remained the highlight of the innings for Larkana. Aside from Israr Ul Haq, who scored 43 runs, the Larkana batters struggled to get going. They scraped to 129 for six. The match was drawn.
