Abid hits unbeaten ton in Quaid Trophy third round

LAHORE: The fourth and final day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament saw three matches conclude with no results.

The standout performance of the day came from Abid Ali of Lahore Whites, who notched an unbeaten century, marking his 27th first-class century. In the match between Multan Region and Lahore Region Whites at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Multan began their first innings with 329 runs for six wickets and eventually declared at 346 for seven. Key contributions came from Zain Abbas (94), Sharon Siraj (64), and Humayun Altaf (60).

In response, Lahore Region Whites managed to score 304 runs in 78 overs, losing six wickets along the way. Abid Ali was the standout performer, amassing an impressive 164 runs, including 21 boundaries and a six, remaining unbeaten.

Multan's wicketkeeper, Haseebullah, was instrumental with four catches. Rain heavily affected the match, with the entire second day washed out, and only 32 overs played on the third day.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, the match between Faisalabad Region and Lahore Region Blues also concluded in a draw. On the final day, Faisalabad began their second innings with 34 runs for the loss of two wickets and managed to score 188 runs while losing seven wickets. Contributions from Muhammad Harira (39), Muhammad Irfan Khan (39), and Faheem Ashraf (34) were notable.

Previously, Lahore Blues had scored 201 runs in their first innings, while Faisalabad had scored 211 runs in their first innings.

At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi, the match between Karachi Whites and FATA ended in a draw. On the last day, FATA began their first innings with 110 runs for the loss of six wickets and were bowled out for 184 runs, securing a 40-run lead over Karachi Region Whites. Muhammad Sarwar played a pivotal innings, scoring 70 runs. Ghulam Mudassar claimed five wickets for 44 runs, and Mir Hamza dismissed three players.

Karachi Region Whites scored one run for no loss in their second innings by the end of the game.