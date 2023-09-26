SSUET clinch volleyball title

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) clinched the 3-day HEC Volleyball Championship title after defeating Aga Khan University (AKU) by 3-0 in the final at the NED University Sports Gymnasium. The Indus University won the third position match, beating IBA.

During the final, both teams played competitively, but SSUET emerged as the far superior side, winning the contest 25-14, 25-22, 25-17. SSUET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, was the chief guest. “We are happy that Sir Syed University is successfully organising HEC events in a row as host,” SSUET VC said.

He vowed to organise more such events in the future. He also thanked the Vice Chancellor of NED University, Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, for providing a sports gymnasium for the event. Eight universities participated in the event: NED University, Dow University, Indus University, IBA, IoBM, Habib University, Aga Khan University, and Sir Syed University.