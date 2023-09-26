IHC summons officials in case against Senate chairman’s brother

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned Joint secretary petroleum and joint secretary Establishment Division along with record in a contempt of court case against Raziq Sanjrani, brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The contempt of court case against Raziq Sanjrani came up for hearing before IHC Justice Babar Sattar on Monday.

Counsel Atta Ullah Kundi said in arguments Raziq Sanjrani had filed application for allotment of residence as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Saindak company. The court inquired as to who pays the rent of the residence to the government. Kundi told the court Saindak company is paying rent to the government since 2013.

Justice Babar Sattar remarked that the government allotted residence to Raziq Sanjrani for three years in 2013. How Raziq Sanjrani has kept residence with him so far.