Pakistan has new colonial masters: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said Pakistan has new colonial masters in the shape of international financial institutions.

“The financial imperialists first got their conditions accepted in various agreements that compromised Pakistan’s financial sovereignty. Now they treat Pakistan as part of the Raj and dictate political and constitutional arrangements,” he said in a statement on Monday while commenting on IMF and World Bank suggestions on the country’s governance matters.

He said the World Bank had suggested that there should be a ‘national council of ministers’ and federal cabinet and ECC decisions were no longer binding. The World Bank said the CCI and the NEC should be made more effective. “This is a blatant interference in the governance of an independent state,” he said, adding that few days back, the IMF was suggesting which classes should be included and which should not be included in the tax net. Rabbani said the manner in which diplomats were visiting strategic areas and commenting on the internal affairs of Pakistan led one to believe that a new form of the East India Company had invaded Pakistan.