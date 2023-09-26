‘Support desks for overseas Pakistanis’, one window at CDA set up

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move aimed at enhancing support and resolution for addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik established “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” within the premises of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) offices and One Window at Capital Development Authority (CDA) located in Islamabad.

This strategic initiative is intricately aligned with the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, for special emphasizes on the provision of comprehensive assistance and facilitation to the Pakistani diaspora residing abroad.

To realize this goal, deliberations were conducted between the SAPM and the CDA Chairman. As a result of these collaborative efforts, the “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” have been formally launched on Monday.

The SAPM lauded the efforts of relevant departments for establishment of “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” in Islamabad as a significant milestone in addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. He praised the government’s proactive approach in setting up this pioneering initiative which reflects the unwavering commitment of the government to safeguarding the rights and interests of our overseas Pakistanis.

The “Support Desk for Overseas Pakistanis” at CDA is a dedicated desk in order to create ease and facilitation for the overseas Pakistanis requiring facilitation services at the One Window Operation at CDA.

The objective of this support desk is to provide one stop services to overseas Pakistanis with dedicated staff assigned to handling of overseas Pakistanis application and provide them services at this counter.

Details of the offered services at this Overseas Support Desk include: - Estate Management Cases: - Transfer of residential plots through One Window Operations (OWO) Directorate, CDA (Normal transfer, Oral Gift, Change of title in Sale Deed cases etc.

Building Control Cases: - Apply here for the approval of building plans for your plot or issuance of completion certificate for your building/house if your property is located in a CDA approved housing scheme/society.

Land & Rehabilitation Cases: - This Directorate is responsible for acquisition of Land of different sectors e.g. C-13, C-14, C-16 etc. for development and various CDA schemes. Possession of sectors & rehabilitation of affectees of Islamabad.

Revenue Cases: - To issue Annual Property Tax and Quarterly Water & Allied Charges Bill as per approved rates of government all developed sectors of Islamabad within municipal limit.

Furthermore, this desk is also complimented by a designated information official who can provide applicants with information and procedural details to enable further ease for the applicants.

The CDA chairman stated that the objective of the Support Desks established at ICT offices is to provide one stop services to overseas Pakistanis.

To achieve this, a dedicated team comprising of officials from relevant authorities, including Islamabad Police, the Revenue Department and CDA and ICT Administration are available at these desks to assist the overseas Pakistanis and provide assistance at the service counter.

At ICT Administration Support Desk services like issuance of International Driving Permits, Arms License and Domicile etc, will be provided with ease and without hassle.

The SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis appreciated the Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and CDA Chairman Capt. Anwar Ul Haq for their quick response, enthusiasm, and commitment for immediate establishment of Support Desk for Overseas Pakistanis. He reiterated that the present government is determined to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis for which all relevant departments and institutions are required to play their role accordingly.

These desks are operational at the One Window Operation, CDA office, G-7/2 and at the Islamabad ICT Administration office in G-11/4, Islamabad.

Regular office hours from 7:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. will be observed, allowing Overseas Pakistanis to seek assistance in person during official working hours. Recognising the diverse time zones of overseas Pakistanis, the cell will maintain round-the-clock accessibility.

It will be reachable through various communication channels, including WhatsApp, dedicated landlines, and hotlines, guaranteeing immediate assistance whenever needed. The Government of Pakistan is deeply committed to the welfare and well-being of its overseas citizens.

This initiative underscores our dedication to addressing the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis and providing them with timely, effective and efficient services.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik also stated that similar desks will be formed in all provinces across Pakistan to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. “The support desks would be setup at all government departments in all provinces across Pakistan where there is increased interaction of overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

The government anticipates that this pioneering initiative will not only strengthen the trust of overseas Pakistanis in the government but also create a favourable environment for investment and economic growth.