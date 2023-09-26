Sanjrani greets Saudi Arabia on its national day

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday attended the National Day celebrations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the chief guest here and conveyed warm regards and best wishes on behalf of the Senate and the people of Pakistan to His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Royal Family, and the Saudi nation.

Senate chairman in his speech expressed gratitude to His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, for extending the invitation and commended the progressive portrayal of Saudi Arabia on the event’s invitation card, highlighting its holistic development and inclusive vision.

He emphasized the enduring and multifaceted bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared values, faith, and aspirations. The chairman acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s significant support during challenging times and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to reciprocate in diplomatic and security matters, highlighting recent high-level military engagements.

Sanjrani remarked that the partnership is fortified by an unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, underlining both nations’ readiness to support each other in diplomatic and security matters.

Senate chairman lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote regional harmony through diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would open doors to mutually beneficial opportunities for trade, cultural exchanges, shared initiatives, and collaborative endeavours, contributing to global progress.

He underscored the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect in building a foundation for lasting peace and regional prosperity.

The chairman said that the Crown Prince’s vision, epitomized by the Neom City project and initiatives like the Misk, showcases a holistic approach to modern society while remaining grounded in Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage. Highlighting the close ties between Chagai and Saudi dignitaries, the Senate chairman looks forward to further collaboration with Ma’aden, a rapidly growing Saudi mining company, for mutual development and prosperity in mineral-rich areas.

He also emphasized the importance of youth engagement and joint ventures in education, research, technology, and innovation as avenues to deepen cooperation between the two nations.

In conclusion, Sanjrani reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support, admiration, and warm wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pledging to continue fostering this enduring friendship and brotherhood.