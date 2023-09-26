Solution lies in following in footsteps of Prophet: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman said that the Uswa-e-Hasna of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of salvation and guidance for all of us. He said this while addressing a ceremony on the theme of "Building Islamic Society in the light of teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)” at Governor’s House on Monday.

Governor said that Allah sent the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a mercy for all mankind and his love is an integral part of our faith.

The governor said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) set an example of the highest character and forgiveness by forgiving his worst enemies on the occasion of the conquest of Makkah. He said that the problems of the present era could be solved by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Meanwhile, Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that without following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), it is not possible to create a civilised society. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Library in collaboration with the PU Librarians Organisation (PULO) here on Monday.