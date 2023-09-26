Kakar’s claim on polls anti-democratic, ill-judged: HRCP

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken notice of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s claim that fair elections are possible without senior PTI leaders including Imran Khan.

In a statement on Monday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said courts were yet to establish guilt in all such cases and Kakar’s claim was anti-democratic and ill-judged. The prime minister should be aware that it is not for him or his government to decide unilaterally what constitutes a ‘fair’ election.

The systematic way in which the PTI leadership has been dismantled in the shape of mass arrests and rearrests, forced disassociation from the party, disproportionate number of cases filed against political leaders and workers (including in military courts) and curbs on their freedom of expression and assembly has not produced a level playing field.

This is a cause for concern because it perpetuates a pattern of pre-election manipulation that was also visible in 2018. The HRCP condemned the treatment meted out to former chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi who was rearrested against the directive of the Lahore High Court and reminded the government that the responsibility for ensuring fair elections lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It said the caretaker government must desist from making irresponsible, partisan statements on matters not within its mandate. Instead, it must ensure that an environment conducive to credible and inclusive elections is created and maintained.