LWMC launches cleaning initiative on Eid Milad

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday has launched a comprehensive cleaning initiative in connection with upcoming Eid Milad celebrations under the guidance of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din. This endeavor encompasses the meticulous cleaning of 214 mosques across the city.

According to LWMC CEO, the cleaning of these mosques will be completed by the 11th of Rabi-ul-Awwal. In addition, specific instructions have been issued to ensure the clearance of routes of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal processions across the city. Over 120 dedicated workers and more than 20 officers have been deputed for the cleaning operation in three shifts.

According to LWMC spokesperson, specialised cleaning teams have been deputed to clean the locations of zikar, azkar gatherings and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal Mahafils across the city as per the direction of LWMC CEO. In an impressive display of efficiency, the cleaning of 30 mosques in Samanabad Town, 24 in Shalimar Town, 17 in Allama Iqbal Town, 17 in Ravi Town, 14 in Wagah Town and five in Aziz Bhatti Town has been successfully accomplished. To further ensure cleanliness, instructions have been issued for washing and lime sprinkling along all procession routes.

The dedicated LWMC teams consists of 788 workers in the first shift, 185 in the second shift, and 235 sanitary workers on the night shift, will perform their duties diligently on this sacred occasion. Babar Sahib Din has said that LWMC has always shown unwavering commitment to providing a clean environment to citizens on every occasion and festival. He requested the public to support LWMC teams by responsibly disposing of garbage and not littering the streets.

To address any concerns related to cleanliness, citizens are encouraged to contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or reach out via social media in cases of non-attendance of LWMC cleaning vehicles or staff, he added.