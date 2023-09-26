China to help develop Punjab police on modern lines: IG

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has said the recent visit of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to China will prove to be a game changer to bring innovations and capacity building of the Punjab police.

The IG had a meeting with the Deputy Governor and IG Police of Jiangsu Province in China and finalised various professional matters in the light of the agreements reached during the visit of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to China. He said that the police chief of Jiangsu Province, who is equal to the Deputy Governor in China, will soon visit Punjab and mutual cooperation will be further increased.

Dr Usman Anwar said that under the previous MoUs between the government of and the Chinese Police, the bilateral working relationship will be further extended and ASPs of the Punjab Police will visit Jiangsu China for short training courses. He said Deputy Governor Jiang Su appreciated the performance of Special Forces CTD, Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police and emphasised the need to make more use of the experiences. He said that he is grateful to Jiangsu Police for offering cooperation in developing the Special Protection Unit, Elite Force on modern lines.

The officers and personnel of the Special Protection Unit are also being taught the Chinese language for better communication with the Chinese police and experts.

Deputy Governor Jiang Su said that they will provide all the resources, including technical and logistical support, to develop the Punjab police on modern lines. While appreciating the increase in bilateral cooperation, he said that Chinese tour operators will visit Pakistan soon to discuss about the provision of more facilities to Chinese tourists in Pakistan.

The police delegation was briefed about the historical monuments, including photos, furniture, documents preserved in the house. The historic train used by Mao Zedong during the Chinese Revolution was also opened for the police delegation. Chairman Mao Zedong visited the whole China on this historic train. Spokesman Punjab Police said that for the first time the historic house and train of Chairman Mao Zedong were opened for any police delegation.