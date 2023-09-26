KP CM orders protection for tribal journalist

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of the alleged decision of a local jirga to demolish the house of a local journalist, Miraj Khalid Wazir in Azam Warsak area of Lower South Waziristan.
A handout said he directed the additional chief secretary Home for necessary steps to provide protection to the family members and residence of the journalist. The chief minister ordered the divisional and district administrations to ensure that all the required measures were taken to this end. The chief minister said in a statement that no individual or group of individuals would be allowed to take such an illegal decision to demolish someone’s house, adding that if someone has violated the law, it is the responsibility and authority of relevant departments and courts of law to punish culprit as per the law.
