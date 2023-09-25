 
Monday September 25, 2023
Lahore-based couple summit world’s 8th highest peak in Nepal

By News Desk
September 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A Lahore-based husband and wife have become the first Pakistani couple to summit the world’s eighth-highest peak in Nepal. Ahmed Uzair and Anum Uzair scaled 8,163 metres tall Mt Manaslu in Nepal. According to the mountaineering company, which spearheaded the voyage, the pair successfully climbed the peak along with three Sherpas.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri said, “Pakistan feels proud of the outstanding achievement.”

On Thursday, Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan had also successfully scaled the Manaslu peak. Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to summit nine out of the 14 highest mountains in the world.