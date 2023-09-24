Govt of Japan honours Dr Ghazala

LAHORE: The Government of Japan has conferred the award “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” on President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Lahore Dr Ghazala Irfan in recognition of her significant contribution towards strengthening friendship, cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by Emperor of Japan to individuals, both Japanese and foreign in recognition of long-time dedication.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro on behalf of the Government of Japan conferred the decoration on Dr Ghazala Irfan at the ceremony in a local hotel in Lahore on Saturday, September 23 in recognition of her decade long services. The family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Dr Ghazala attended the ceremony.

As President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association Lahore, Dr Ghazala has worked enthusiastically with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan cultural relations for several decades, especially by organising and supporting various Japanese cultural events in Lahore. The Government of Japan greatly values her dedications in this regard.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Japanese Ambassador congratulated Dr Ghazala for receiving this prestigious imperial decoration which is an acknowledgement of her dedicated efforts for the promotion of Japan-Pakistan friendly relations, especially in the field of art and culture.