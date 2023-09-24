Azeri’s first flight lands in Lahore

LAHORE: Azerbaijan flight carrying passengers and guests landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Saturday night amid a warm welcome and water salute followed by greetings from honourable Advisor to Prime Minster Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain Khan.
His Excellency Mr Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nazir Ahmed Khan, COO/APM, and other dignitaries for the Airport, Airline, and Gerry’s Dnata Management at the boarding bridge joined the cake-cutting ceremony.
Felicitations were shared on the airline’s successful landing of its first flight in provincial capital.
