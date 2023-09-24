Comprehensive economic reforms need of hour: PMML

LAHORE: The President of Pakistan Markzi Muslim League (PMML) Khalid Masood Sandhu has stated that the sooner the more comprehensive economic reforms were implemented, the better it will be for the nation. After the reports from international institutions, there was no room for experimentation with Pakistan’s economy anymore.

Khalid Masood Sandhu expressed these views during a meeting with members of the executive committee at the central secretariat here on Saturday.

Sandhu mentioned that international banks have warned that Pakistan’s issues cannot be resolved through international cooperation alone. There was a need for domestic policy changes because forty percent of its population was living in poverty and Pakistan was facing a critical decision, he added.

The nation will only emerge from this quagmire through political stability, peace, and long-term economic planning, he said adding for the past 75 years, Pakistan has remained under the influence of the elite class, but now it’s time to build a Pakistan for the poor, he said.

It was the right of our impoverished citizens to have access to affordable electricity and fuel, Sandhu said and maintained that when the government invested in the hardworking people, it received support not only from the skies but also from the youth, who should be provided free education and training in various industries, including IT.

He said that small farmers should be equipped with modern technology to enhance their productivity and tap into the country’s potential talent. He emphasised the need for the entire nation to come together for an economic vision.

He added that Pakistan Markzi Muslim League will soon present its economic plan for the 2024 elections, focusing on the welfare of the poor and youth.