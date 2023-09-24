PNCA revives puppetry

Islamabad: In a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) took a bold step on Saturday by organising a spectacular puppet show that captivated families with its mesmerising blend of entertainment and education.

This colourful puppet extravaganza transcended traditional boundaries, featuring an array of elements designed to engage audiences of all ages. From folk dances that echoed the rhythms of Pakistan's diverse heritage to captivating stories that resonated with universal themes, the show had something for everyone.

One of the highlights of the event was the inclusion of theme-based speeches and thought-provoking skits. These segments delved into pressing contemporary issues, shedding light on subjects like gender disparity, discrimination in education, and environmental challenges. Through the medium of puppetry, these critical topics were brought to life, fostering awareness and dialogue among the audience.

For the younger generation, an exclusive infotainment show was presented, focusing on an engaging theme that combined fun and learning. This initiative aimed to not only entertain but also educate the children, demonstrating the potential of puppetry as a powerful tool for imparting knowledge and values.

The importance of events like this cannot be understated, as they play a pivotal role in revitalizing the age-old art of puppetry. PNCA has been at the forefront of efforts to revive this endangered tradition, recognising its cultural significance and educational potential. Speaking about the event, PNCA's spokesperson stated, "The art of puppetry and puppet shows have been an integral part of Pakistani culture for generations. By reintroducing this art form in such a creative and impactful way, we hope to bridge the gap between entertainment and education, preserving our cultural heritage while addressing contemporary challenges."