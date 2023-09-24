RWMC meeting reviews cleanliness

RAWALPINDI : Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) SaqibRafiq presided over a meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC, says a press release.

In the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha, Board Members Raja M Hanif Advocate, Ziaullah Shah, Representative Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Abdul BasitJavedShahram Bin Shahzad, M Rizwan, M Aslam Nadeem, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana SajidSafdar, Secretary M Farooq participated.

The agenda was presented in the meeting, on which decisions were taken after detailed discussion. Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company SaqibRafiq while addressing the meeting said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company is committed to cleanliness, "we all have to make Rawalpindi a clean city. Under the policy, strict action will be taken for negligence, keeping in mind the policy of austerity, the company's expenses should be reduced, and our job is to provide a clean environment to the citizens."

Take citizens' suggestions and opinions on cleanliness issues, our first priority is their satisfaction on cleanliness, there should be no compromise in this regard, he said that clean and green Pakistan is our destination, all available to reach this destination. Resources will be utilised.

Providing a clean environment to the citizens is our first priority, on which there will be no compromise, the workers are diligently performing their duties to provide a clean and green environment to the citizens, God willing, Rawalpindi will prove to be the clean and green city of Punjab.