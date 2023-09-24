RDA lodges FIRs against nine illegal housing schemes, seals a site office

RAWALPINDI : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday sealed site office of an illegal housing scheme at MouzaKotha Kalan and also lodged FIRs against nine outlaws.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation sealed the site office.

He informed that the Authority had also lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against the owners of nine illegal housing schemes in MouzaKhasala Kalan on Adyala road to Chakri Road, Land Sub-Division in MouzaKatarian near new Islamabad Airport, in MouzaKohala on Chakri Road, in MouzaMisriot, in MouzaThalian near Thalian Interchange and in MouzaChowker, Taxila.

He said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of these illegal housing schemes on violations of the rules.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against illegal housing schemes as their owners were running illegal housing schemes and the site offices.

The DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status on RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment.