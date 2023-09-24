93rd Saudi National Day: A day of pride in country’s remarkable journey

On this cherished day in our hearts, we celebrate the 93rd Saudi National Day, which falls on September 23. It is the day -- September 23, 1932 -- when King Abdulaziz united the country under the name “the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. This day, celebrated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people, is a day that renews feelings of belonging, loyalty, and pride in this homeland and its sacred soil. As we remember this historic and dear day, we must remember the achievements, and developmental and civilizational leaps that our country is witnessing at all levels.

As we reach our current stage, we are witnessing significant achievements during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Also, Saudi ambitions have reached exceptionally high levels, serving as the foundation for national projects and civilizational achievements that have astonished the world and inspired many countries in the region.

From an economic standpoint, many local and international achievements have been accomplished. One of the most important indicators was a recent statement by the International Monetary Fund, which highlighted that Saudi Arabia had the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2022. Additionally, Saudi Aramco managed to surpass many major global companies, becoming the world's most valuable company. This reflects the wise leadership's efforts that elevated the Saudi economy to international standards. Also, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is one of the world's most important sovereign wealth funds and is a key target of the Saudi Vision 2030, launched by the Crown Prince.

As we remember this happy occasion in our hearts and in the hearts of all brotherly nations, we must remember the Kingdom's relationship with its brotherly Islamic state of Pakistan. It is a relationship rooted in shared destiny, brotherly ties between the two nations, mutual respect between the leaderships, and deep historical bonds. This was exemplified by the historic words of the Crown Prince during his visit to Pakistan when he stated, “I am your ambassador in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In conclusion, we pray to Almighty Allah that this anniversary may pass with peace, security, dignity, and development for our country.

We pray for the safety and the well-being of our leaders, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his Crown Prince, as well as for the well-being of our brotherly nation, Pakistan, and all our brothers in the Islamic world. May peace and security prevail throughout the world.

Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi is Saudi press attaché in Pakistan