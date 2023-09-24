City Pulse

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Self and Cosmos

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery until September 26. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

Young Leaders Conference

The School of Leadership is holding its ‘Young Leaders Conference 2023’ until September 26. The conference will run from 11am to 5pm.

Homage to Mohan Das

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mohan Das in memory of the late artist. Titled ‘Homage to Mohan Das’, the show will run at the gallery from September 26 to September 30. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Haasil-e-Zeest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting an evening dedicated to the timeless wisdom of Sindh’s Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Titled ‘Haasil-e-Zeest’, the event will be held at 7pm on September 30 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

Stone & Stories

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring realistic paintings by SM Fawad. Titled ‘Stone & Stories’, the show will run at the gallery from September 30 to October 4. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Frozen Melody 80.1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition curated by Ayesha Waseem, Javeria Kazi and Shakaib Ahmed, and featuring works by multiple artists. Titled ‘Frozen Melody 80.1’, the show will run at the gallery until October 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Lost River and the Rising Sea

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.