Florian Zeller’s The Father and tragicomedy Social Pagal staged on 16th day of theatre festival

Two plays were enacted at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Saturday on the 16th day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival that will end on October 8.

The first play was an Urdu tragicomedy ‘Social Pagal’ written and directed by Shah Fahad who has been working as an actor and director for television and theatre for over a decade.

Fahad was also part of the play’s cast along with Sarmed Aftab, Sherbano Rehmani, Gulshan Majeed, Hassan Raza, Mishal Chauhdry, Zain Qazi, Haris Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Ghazi Abid.

It deals with six psychopaths in confinement who have to confront their inner demons. It was a unique play in terms of script and acting and the actors’ make-up was especially lauded.

The other play of the evening, ‘The Father’, was directed by Zeeshan Haider, the head of the theatre academy of the ACP. It was an Urdu adaptation of French playwright Florian Zeller’s play of the same name. The play explored the relation between an aged man suffering from memory loss and his daughter who wants to take care of him.