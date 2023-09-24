KU teachers to continue strike until demands are met

The teachers’ strike at the University of Karachi will continue until their demands are met with, assistant professor Dr Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi told The News on Saturday.

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) had announced on Friday a complete boycott of the classes in the morning and evening shifts from September 22 for an indefinite period.

Naqvi, who is the secretary for the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS), said that they wanted immediate and concrete measures as previous commitments from the university administration did not materialise.

He said that teachers body appreciated the caretaker chief minister of Sindh for taking notice of the strike and seeking a report from the province’s secretary for university and boards over the situation.

“We have requested a meeting with the CM Sindh to present our viewpoint before him,” the KUTS secretary said. “However, the meeting has not been fixed yet.”

He rejected reports which quoted the KU vice chancellor as saying that the university was in a financial crisis because 70 per cent of the students had not paid their fees for the past few years.

“If the KU is in extreme deficit, as claimed by the VC, then he along with the finance director should present records before the media about the perks they have been enjoying,” he said.

According to Naqvi, the KU’s budget has not been approved for the past four years, which has affected the academic and research work at the university.

The teachers in the evening programme had not been paid their arrears for the past one-and-a-half years, while the permanent faculty members were yet to receive the increment announced in the provincial government’s budget four months ago.