Ample opportunities for investment in KP, says SCCI chief

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Saturday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a lucrative destination for foreign direct investment wherein ample opportunities exist to make investment in tourism, mining, oil and gas and other potential sectors.
Talking to a delegation of Overseas Business Forum United Kingdom (UK) led by its chairman Muhammad Farooq Khan during a meeting held here at the chamber’s house here, he emphasised that it was essential that the government and relevant authorities should take proactive steps to to attract foreign investment in those afore-mentioned sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by removing all hurdles.
Such proactive steps, he said, would help stabilise the national economy and put the country on sustainable growth and progress.
The SCCI chief asked the forum to play its proactive role in attracting foreign direct investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the chamber would provide every assistance to the forum in this regard.
