Hospitals in merged districts facing closure

WANA: Seven hospitals, operating under Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are on the verge of closure due to unpaid salaries and other issues.

Speaking to journalists, Director of Health Services for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaukat said he was working to secure the release of funds to avert the crisis.He said the issue at Sheikh Fatima Model Hospital in Shulam is expected to be resolved within two to three days. Regarding the status of the remaining six hospitals in various tribal districts, there was no response from the DG.

Sheikh Fatima Hospital in Shulam, funded by the UAE and located in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan, was transferred to a health management company Trans-Continental Pharma (TCP) by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in 2018 as part of public-private partnership.

For the past eight months, hundreds of employees, including those in other hospitals, have not received salaries from TCP, raising concerns about the potential closure of these facilities. A similar situation is prevailing at the other six hospitals, including Toi Khullah Category D, Darazida Category D, Kurma Alizai Category D, Bajaur Pashat Category D, Mamond Category D, and Nawagai Category D Hospital.

A critical issue is the fate of 65 dialysis patients at Sheikh Fatima Hospital in Shulam, who are battling for their lives due to a lack of facilities.The chief executive officer of Trans Continental Pharma (TCP) explained that salaries for doctors, staff, and class-IV employees working in the seven hospitals in tribal districts have been withheld for the past eight months.