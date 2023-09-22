Capital Metropolitan govt renovates press club

PESHAWAR: Capital Metropolitan Government Mayor Zubair Ali on Thursday inaugurated the development work at the Peshawar Press Club.

Zubair Ali announced a Rs500,000 grant for the press club and added that funds had been allocated in the metropolitan government budget for providing facilities at the club. He said the club would be made a model press club in the province, adding members would get sports facilities. Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musazai thanked the mayor for taking interest in the press club development work. Later, the mayor at the meet-the-press programme said that Capital Metropolitan was the third largest representative body in the country after federal and Punjab which comprises 194 members.