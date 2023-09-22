LDA razes, seals illegal buildings

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams demolished and sealed several properties in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue One here on Thursday.
The operation was carried out against illegal constructions, encroachments and commercial use of land. The LDA staff removed encroachments from 40 properties and sealed 15 properties in Block A, C, J and M of LDA Avenue One, and several properties in Block A, B and C of Jubilee Town.
The main road was widened for traffic after demolishing the floors, boards, sheds etc built in front of private schools, real estate offices, food points, showrooms, workshops on Avenue One and the main boulevard of Jubilee Town.
LAHORE:Newly-regularised 15 sub-divisional officers of the Water and Sanitation Agency have been issued letters on...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority addresses surge in irrelevant calls on Emergency Helpline 15 with awareness video....
LAHORE:Over 50 companies, including software houses and banks participated in the Career Fair 2023 hosted by...
LAHORE:Acting Vice Chancellor University of Home Economics Prof Dr Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi has said that a...
LAHORE:The medical scientists have joined hands to conduct joint medical research by the World Health Organisation ,...
LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that there is a need to ensure...