LDA razes, seals illegal buildings

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams demolished and sealed several properties in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue One here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out against illegal constructions, encroachments and commercial use of land. The LDA staff removed encroachments from 40 properties and sealed 15 properties in Block A, C, J and M of LDA Avenue One, and several properties in Block A, B and C of Jubilee Town.

The main road was widened for traffic after demolishing the floors, boards, sheds etc built in front of private schools, real estate offices, food points, showrooms, workshops on Avenue One and the main boulevard of Jubilee Town.