IG orders crackdown on electricity thieves

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to launch a crackdown on electricity thieves. IG Punjab released a special video message about the crackdown against electricity thieves. He said that the crackdown of the Punjab Police against electricity thieves was accelerated across the province and the Punjab Police is registering more than 1,000 cases against electricity thieves on a daily basis. He said that the anti-social elements involved in electricity theft are causing a loss of Rs600 billion to the country's exchequer annually and one year's robbery of the country's treasury by electricity thieves is equivalent to the amount stolen in all the crimes of robbery, kidnapping against ransom etc during 15 years across the whole province. IG Punjab said that the total annual amount looted in theft, dacoity and other crimes is very less compared to electricity theft.

He said that electricity thieves would not get any concession now, on the instructions of the PM and CM, Punjab Police is speeding up the crackdown on the electricity thieves and they were being brought under the law.