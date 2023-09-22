Pakistan women reach Asian Games semis despite washout

LAHORE: Pakistan's women's cricket team advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Games as their quarter-final match against Indonesia was called off due to rain.

Because of their higher seeding, Pakistan secured a spot in the semi-finals. They will now face the winner of the third quarter-final, which is scheduled to be played between Sri Lanka and Thailand at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The semi-finals of the tournament are set to take place on September 24. The final and bronze medal match will be held on September 25.

Apart from Pakistan, India also reached the last four despite their matches being washed out. India batted first in the Twenty20 encounter against Malaysia and piled up 173-2 in their rain-interrupted 15 overs.

Malaysia faced just two balls and were 1-0 in reply when the rain returned and the match was abandoned with no result. India progressed to the semi-final because of their higher world ranking. India will face the winner of Friday’s quarter-final between Bangladesh and Hong Kong for a place in the final.