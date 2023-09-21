12 girl students injured in Buner road mishap

DAGAR: A school van accident in Beshunai Gadezai area of Buner district left 12 girls injured on Wednesday, with two in critical condition.
The news spread in the area immediately after the accident, which occurred 16 kilometres from Dagar near Pir Baba area. The accident was said to have been caused by failure of the van’s brakes on a slope while transporting students from Government Higher Secondary School, Gadezi.
Dr Fazal Wahab, medical superintendent at the Daggar Hospital, said he declared emergency at the hospital to make the staff swiftly provide medical assistance to the victims.The Rescue 1122 team took all the injured schoolchildren to the DHQ Hospital, Dagar while two girls in critical condition were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.
The injured children, who also include three siblings, hail from various areas including Dagar, Malkpur, Beshunai, and Puland. Local officials, including Tehsil Chairman Sher Alam Khan, Zia Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami head for Buner Muhammad Haleem Bacha, and assistant commissioner of Gadezai, visited the health facilities to ensure that the injured received necessary care.The incident underscores the importance of road safety, especially when transporting young students to educational institutions.
