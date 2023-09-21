Call to create awareness about climate change impacts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness, fostering understanding and promoting informed decision-making about the impacts of changing climate, which was one of the most critical global challenges of the time, affecting all living organisms and natural resources.

The seminar was organised by International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan under its USAID-funded Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) project.

Titled as “ Climate Change risks and impacts in Gomal Zam Dam command area,” the seminar emphasised the intricate relationship between climate change and agriculture.

The speakers said that the agriculture sector in Pakistan was one of the major contributors to the country’s GDP. Approximately, they said, 20 percent of the total GDP depends on consistent water availability.

Changes in water supply can impact crop yields and food production, they said, adding, awareness campaigns, scientific studies must be conducted for agricultural areas and their results should be used for planning, preparedness, and adaptation measures.

Muhammad Nawaz, development specialist and mission environmental officer, USAID Pakistan said, “Climate change is now a reality. We must understand that the weather patterns are changing drastically, we are facing recurrent floods and droughts and all this is a warning sign.”

“We need to adapt to these challenges and be resilient to the climate shocks, every bigger disaster brings in even a bigger opportunity,” Nawaz remarked.One of the goals of this seminar was to present the findings of a detailed scientific study conducted by IWMI, in a simple manner to the local audience.

The seminar was attended by representatives of several organisations, including the district administration, disaster management authorities, Water and Power Development Authority, government departments - Agriculture, Irrigation, Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Project (GZDCADP) staff, academia, and farming community.

Dr Muhammad Tousif Bhatti from IWMI presented the findings of scientific study. He said Pakistan regularly experiences some of the highest maximum temperatures in the world, with many regions experiencing temperatures of 38°C and above on an annual basis.

Quoting the 2022 floods in Gomal Zam Dam command area, Dr. Bhatti said it received high intensity rainfall during Aug 2022. The post flood analysis of satellite images in Google Earth Engine showed that one-thirds of GZDCA was potentially flooded on August 29, 2022.