Illegally hunted exotic birds freed in Bajaur

KHAR: The officials of the Wildlife Department on Wednesday took strict action against the illegal hunting of exotic birds and seized several protected bird species and imposed fine on the hunters.
A team of Wildlife Department personnel headed by Range Officer Zahir Shah Yousafzai took action against illegal hunting of precious birds in Mandal area in Salarzai tehsil and seized several protected bird species.
The officials also imposed a fine on the illegal hunters, which was received from them on the spot. Later, the officials freed the precious birds. Millions of protected wild birds are smuggled and sold illegally and traded on the black market to meet the demand for the pet trade and bird fighting.
