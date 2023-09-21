Blind murder case of woman solved

NOWSHERA: The police resolved the blind murder case of a married woman in Nizampur and arrested the brother-in-law and mother-in-law of the slain woman on Wednesday.

The police constituted a special team after the mother of the slain woman registered a case that her daughter Nazima had gone missing from the house of her in-laws in June last.The police started searching for the woman but she could not be found anywhere.

The body of a woman later found on the bank of Indus river at Khushalgarh point on August 16 last, which was identified as the missing Nazima.The police suspected contradictions in the statements of relatives.