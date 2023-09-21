Russian-modified drones could aid Iran: US commander

ABU DHABI: Russian modifications could bolster Iran´s drone technology and boost its campaign to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the US air force commander in the Middle East said on Wednesday.

Washington accuses Tehran of supplying Moscow with drones, which have become a major feature of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and are in regular use in Syria. Iran denies sending drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

“I think there´s a risk that... as Russia accepts the drones from Iran, as it modifies those weapons, that some of that technology gets shared back with Iran (and) gives them additional capabilities,” commander of the US Ninth Air Force, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, told a press briefing.

“I see the implications of that relationship playing out a little bit in Syria. Who would have ever thought that the Russian Federation would need to go to Iran for military capability? And yet we´re there.”

Drones have become a focal point of military strategy for both Russia and Iran, who are under heavy Western sanctions. Tehran last month unveiled its “Mohajer-10” attack drone, and Russian President Vladimir Putin gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a gift of drones when he visited Moscow last week.