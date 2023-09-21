12 people missing after Myanmar boat sinks in whirlpool: junta

YANGON: 12 people are missing after a boat foundered in a whirlpool on a river in northern Myanmar, the junta said on Wednesday. The vessel was travelling as part of a group through Mingin township in northern Sagaing region when it sank around 10 am (0330 GMT) on Tuesday, the junta statement said. “Three company staff, six civilians and three members of the security forces are missing,” it said.

Local media said around 100 people were on board and BBC Burmese cited locals as saying 12 bodies had been found. The vessel sank in a whirlpool near Mauk Ka Taw village, the junta said.

It said the sinking was being investigated, without giving further details. Sagaing region is a hotspot of resistance to the military´s 2021 coup, and junta authorities regularly cut internet access in the region, making information difficult to verify.

A spokesman for the Sagaing regional government did not respond to a request for comment. In 2016, 73 people, including many teachers and students, drowned when their overloaded vessel capsized on the Chindwin river.