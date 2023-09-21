Israeli army raid in West Bank kills Palestinian

JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup.

Durgham al-Akhras was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers raiding Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near the city of Jericho to carry out arrests, the ministry said. The Israeli army said “explosive devices” were hurled at troops, who “responded with live fire toward one of the suspects and neutralised him,” a statement said.

Separately, the Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Yasser Mussa, 29, who was wounded during an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank late on Tuesday.

In total, four Palestinians were killed in the Jenin operation in which Israeli troops were backed by a drone, the ministry said, including three militants.

They were identified by the ministry as Atta Yasser Atta Musa, Mahmoud Ali Saadi, Mahmoud Khaled Ararawi and Rafat Omar Khamayseh.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, had said earlier that two of those killed in Jenin were its members.

The Islamic Jihad said one of the other two killed was a member of the armed group. Hundreds of mourners attended the funerals of the dead on Wednesday.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its troops routinely carry out incursions into areas such as Jenin, which are nominally under the Palestinian Authority´s security control.

In July, the army carried out its biggest raid in years on the Jenin camp, in which 13 Palestinians including militants and children were killed.

One soldier died during the raid, also by Israeli fire “following an incident of mistaken identification”, the army said days later.