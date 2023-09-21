Zelensky says strip ‘criminal’ Russia of veto power

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday confronted Russia directly at the UN Security Council, denouncing the Kremlin´s invasion of his country as “criminal” and urging the United Nations to strip Moscow of its veto power.

Clad in his trademark military fatigues, Zelensky for the first time since the February 2022 invasion sat in the same room as a Russian official, who responded by scrolling through his smartphone with a look of conspicuous disinterest.

“Most of the world recognises the truth about this war,” Zelensky said. “It is a criminal and unprovoked aggression by Russia against our nation aimed at seizing Ukraine´s territory and resources.”

Zelensky called on the United Nations to vote to end Russia´s veto power on the Security Council. He said the move could be among wide-ranging reforms at the Security Council that would include permanent representation for developing nations -- where support for Ukraine has been lukewarm.

“Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a deadlock,” Zelensky said. “It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor or those who condone the aggressor,” he said.