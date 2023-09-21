US Attorney General denies political influence on Trump, Biden prosecutions

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Merrick Garland denied Republican allegations on Wednesday that he had protected Democratic President Joe Biden´s son Hunter while the Justice department prosecutes former president Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan accused the US justice chief of helping to stall a long-running investigation of Hunter Biden, which Republicans claim, without evidence, could show the elder Biden improperly benefited financially from Hunter´s overseas business dealings.

Meanwhile, Jordan alleged, Garland was propelling the two federal prosecutions of Trump, who is Joe Biden´s top Republican rival in next year´s presidential election. “There´s one investigation protecting President Biden; there´s another one attacking president Trump,” Jordan said.

“The Justice Department has got both sides of the equation covered,” he said. In a heated hearing, Garland, who has appointed independent special counsels to handle both the Trump and Hunter Biden investigations, stiffly denied that politics or the White House influences his decisions.

And he denied any interference in the decision on whether to prosecute Hunter Biden, saying it was in the hands of Special Counsel David Weiss, who Trump appointed to the Justice Department.