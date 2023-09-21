Rupee rises 293/dollar in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains against the dollar for the eleventh straight session in the interbank market on Wednesday, egged on by the interim government’s actions.

The rupee ended at 203.88 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 294.90. It appreciated by 0.35 percent during the session. The local unit lost 1 rupee in the open market. It was trading at 297 per dollar, compared with 296 in the previous session.

Dealers claimed that the rupee gained ground in the currency market as a result of exporters’ ongoing dollar selling, an increase in remittances, and rigorous administrative restrictions. Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) Chairman Malik Bostan said he expects that in the backdrop of government’s crackdown against hoarders, black marketeers and smugglers of dollars, the country’s remittances may increase by 10-20 percent.

Hu further pointed out that “because of the crackdown, the foreign exchange companies, which earlier used to get around $5 million per day, are now getting $15 million per day; this is a 200 percent increase”. For the same reason, he said the interbank and open market dollar ratehas considerably come down and now stands around Rs295. He assured if the crackdown continued, the dollar will fall below Rs250.

Bostan disclosed the crackdown against hoarders, black marketeers and smugglers of dollars has also exposed a nexus between black marketeers and banking staff. “Huge amounts of dollars were stashed in lockers of different banks, and the bank staff in coordination with the black marketeers, used these dollars for hawala/hundi,” he alleged.

“Keys of these lockers were with the corrupt bank staff members,” Bostan said, adding that upon receiving messages from black marketeers concerned, they (bankers) used to do the illegal trading of US dollars.

Bostan said the illegal dollar business has also corrupted many importers and exporters.He explained there is a trend of over-invoicing among importers and under-invoicing among exporters only for the sake of dollars’ illegal trade.

The importers through their over-invoicing send more dollars abroad, whereas the exporters through under-invoicing leave a considerable part of their dollars in foreign banks. This hurt Pakistan and its foreign exchange reserves, Bostan disclosed.

He also pointed out how the dollars were smuggled to Afghanistan. He believed a permanent check on illegal dollar trade in all its shapes would help Pakistan boost its forex reserves.