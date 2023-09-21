T-bill yields tumble as govt raises Rs2.4 trillion in auction

KARACHI: The government raised Rs2.4 trillion through the sale of treasury bills on Wednesday, exceeding its target and attracting strong demand from banks after the interest rates remained unchanged.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold three-month, six-month and 12-month treasury bills at lower yields than the previous auction, reflecting the market’s expectation that inflation will ease in the coming months.

The cut-off yield on three-month paper fell by 171 basis points to 22.7898 percent, the yield on six-month paper dropped by 199 basis points to 22.8000 percent, and the yield on 12-month paper fell by 217 basis points to 22.9000 percent.

The government had set a target of raising Rs2.25 trillion from the auction, while the total bids received amounted to Rs4.6 trillion. The maturity of the previous auction was Rs2.43 trillion.

Analysts said the auction results showed that banks were keen to invest in government securities as the policy rate remained at 22 percent, which is still attractive compared to other emerging markets. “In today’s T-bill auction, huge participation of Rs4.6 trillion was seen with the government raising Rs2.4 trillion … yield on 3, 6 and 12 months bonds were down by 171-217bps,” Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securties, said.

Analysts said the unaltered interest rates attracted broader participation in the auction, fostering a more favorable pricing environment.

“The auction results reflect the market’s confidence in the SBP’s inflation outlook and policy stance. The banks are comfortable with lending to the government at these rates, as they expect inflation to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year,” said an analyst.

The SBP kept its policy rate unchanged at 22 percent at its last monetary policy meeting on Sept. 14, citing a downward trend in inflation, which fell from a peak of 38 percent in May to 27.4 percent in August. The central bank also said it had factored in the recent rise in global oil prices, which reached $98 per barrel on Wednesday, in its projections and expected inflation to decline further, especially in the second half of the fiscal year that ends in June 2023.

The SBP also attributed improved agriculture output and the recent administrative measures against speculative activity in the foreign exchange and commodity markets as the basis for its inflation outlook. The SBP has set a medium-term inflation target of 5-7 percent.

Analysts said that the monetary tightening cycle had largely ended, barring any minor adjustments to incorporate short-term upsurge in international energy prices. “The SBP has signalled that it is comfortable with the current level of interest rates and does not see any need to hike them further unless there is a significant shock to inflation or external stability,” the analyst said.