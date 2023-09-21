Using unfair means in MDCAT exam: KP police make headway in probe, nab some people

PESHAWAR: The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) made some arrests in connection with the investigation into cheating and using unfair means in the recently held Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Senior police officials told The News that the arrests were made from different locations, saying those apprehended were being questioned by the police.

“It’s true, we arrested some people and they are being interrogated,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

The Education and Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA) had taken a number of preliminary measures for preventing paper leaking and using unfair means in the entrance examination.

The ETEA authorities had written in advance to the regional commissioners and regional police officers and sought their help in preventing such type of incidents.

According to sources, ETEA had found a number of issues in the data of the applicants that the Khyber Medical University (KMU) had received from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and forwarded to ETEA.

The officials said ETEA had noticed that nine of the applicants given the same contact number while applying for the MDCAT. Interestingly, some of the applicants were 40 years old.

According to the sources, the police had arrested the same group, reportedly planted by organisers of the scam. They were reportedly sent to the examination centre by the gang to leak questions of the test so they can share with the applicants through Bluetooth devices.

There were unconfirmed reports that most of the parents, including senior government and police officials, had paid a handsome money to arrange the Bluetooth devices for their children. ETEA had seized dozens of such devices being used in cheating and registered cases against them.

The chief secretary was initially silent on the issue as senior government officials and their children were found using the devices and latter formed an inquiry committee when the media raised the issue.

Also, some of the government officials tried to misguide the chief secretary as if the paper was leaked from the ETEA, but it was revealed latter that an organised and well-connected group was behind the scam.