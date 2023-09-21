132,000 complaints resolved by 15th: federal ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman has resolved as many as 132,000 out of 133,000 complaints till September 15. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi informed that over 1.9 million households have benefited from the services of this institution since its inception, with financial impact of Rs3.1 billion.

He said last year the resolution of complaints rose to all time high figure of 164,137, while this year, the projected figure of complaint registration is around 185,000.

Federal Ombudsman Institution is playing a leading role among the international fraternity in realizing the ombudsmanship goals of rule of law and good governance, the ombudsman said. He said that 47 members of Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) have reposed their trust and confidence in the institution of Federal Ombudsman by re- electing Federal Ombudsman as President of this Association during the AOA General Assembly moot held on 11th September 2023 at Kazan the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan. He said to cater for the marginalized component of the society, Federal Ombudsman officers are holding open courts (Khulli Katchehries ) under Outreach Complaint Resolution System(OCR) at sub division and tehsil level in far flung areas so that the justice could be imparted at their door step. Furthermore, he said a new initiative of Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) has been started which is receiving acceptance among the complainants as it does not require formal docketing of the complaint or issuing of notice.