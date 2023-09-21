PMLN must allow level playing field to PPP: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party and former federal minister Syed Khursheed Shah has said that an election environment has been created and the election will take place but it is essential that the PPP is allowed a level playing field.

Saying the demand is always made by the ruling party, Khursheed Shah said “Those in the top bureaucracy are close to the PML-N and are part of the caretaker government and they must provide a level playing field to the PPP.” Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the PPP leader said the development works are going on in Punjab but they have been stopped in Sindh. He said the country’s top bureaucracy is close to the PMLN and they are dominating the caretaker government. “There is no other political group in the caretaker cabinet except the PMLN,” he asserted. “In this case, whom should we raise the issue with other than the PMLN,” he questioned. Khursheed Shah warned PML-N to ensure the larger unity among the politicians and the political parties remains intact and reminded of the return of the era of the ‘80s if they act recklessly. He underlined that the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has kept our hands ties and does not want to spoil the amiable political atmosphere. The PPP, he said is not worried about power, but the parliament alone. Reminding of the bitter PPP-PMLN confrontation of the late ‘80 and ‘90s, he said despite that late Benazir Bhutto reached out to Nawaz Sharif to sign the Charter of Democracy. But the PMLN violated that again and went against the PPP with a Supreme Court reference in 2012, he said. However, despite the acrimony, the PPP stood by the PMLN during tough times in 2014, when the parliament was under threat, only for the sake of democracy.

During the coalition government the PPP played its role with responsibility and “Shahbaz Sharif is on record to have praised our ministers in the parliament,” he said. In a reply to a question, Khursheed said we pray that Mian Nawaz Sharif comes to Pakistan and “we will welcome him,” he said.